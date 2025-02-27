Babae Ako Partylist continues to gain strong support, securing a higher ranking in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted from December 2025 to February 2025. This upward trajectory highlights the growing trust in its advocacies and unwavering commitment to championing women’s rights in the Philippines.

The partylist’s increasing voter confidence reflects its active role in addressing key issues affecting Filipino women. One of its flagship programs, the Bantay Abuso Hotline, provides immediate assistance and legal aid to victims of abuse and violence. Additionally, Babae Ako Partylist is pushing for scholarships for single mothers, ensuring they have access to education and better employment opportunities.

Rossel “Shantal D.” Dimayuga, the partylist’s first nominee, reaffirmed their commitment to these advocacies. “We are incredibly grateful for the trust and confidence that our fellow Filipinos have given us. This inspires us to work even harder in creating programs that empower and uplift women and their families.”

Recognizing the struggles of working mothers, Babae Ako Partylist is advocating for a Day Care Program for Single Working Mothers, ensuring accessible childcare services. The Tulong Pangkabuhayan Program also aims to equip women with the skills and resources needed to start and sustain their own businesses.

Furthermore, the partylist is pushing for the House Administrator Bill, which seeks to grant legal recognition and rights to household administrators, particularly those who have dedicated their lives to managing homes and raising families. Another critical advocacy is the Senior Citizens Employment Continuation Act, designed to provide elderly women with opportunities to remain in the workforce if they choose to, ensuring financial security and continued societal participation.

As the 2025 elections approach, Babae Ako Partylist remains committed to intensifying its efforts in crafting policies that create meaningful and lasting impact on women’s lives nationwide. The overwhelming support from the public strengthens its resolve to be a steadfast advocate for women’s rights in Congress.

Babae Ako Partylist extends its heartfelt gratitude to all its supporters for their unwavering trust and belief in its mission. Together, we can build a future where every Filipina is empowered, protected, and given the opportunity to thrive.

