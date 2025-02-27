By Jay Ann Bonghanoy

The 43rd Agora Awards Gala, hosted by the Philippine Marketing Association (PMA), was held at the Manila Ballroom of the Manila Marriott Hotel. Under the theme “AGORA S.M.I.L.E. — Stellar Marketing Innovators: Legacy of Excellence,” the event, known as the “Oscars of the Philippine Marketing Industry,” celebrated outstanding individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to the growth and development of marketing practices in the Philippines.

At this prestigious event, Global Dominion was awarded Outstanding Achievement in Entrepreneurship — Large Scale Category. It was proudly received by Global Dominion President and Managing Director Patricia Poco-Palacios, together with other esteemed Global Dominion Officers.

This recognition acknowledges the titans of the industry in the Large-Scale Business Owner Category and celebrates visionaries who have spearheaded large enterprises to grow and pivot with remarkable success. Recipients of this award have demonstrated exceptional business acumen, strategic foresight, and the ability to navigate complexities amidst disruptions while achieving substantial growth and influence in the market.

To qualify for this distinction, companies must exhibit substantial revenue and market share, demonstrating significant revenue generation and industry dominance. They must also have an established global presence, operating beyond national borders with a strong international footprint. Furthermore, awardees are recognized for their industry leadership, setting trends and influencing market dynamics. A commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) through impactful social and environmental initiatives is also a key factor. Lastly, continuous innovation plays a crucial role, as companies must showcase sustained innovation and strategic vision that drive their growth and competitive edge.

Global Dominion’s achievement in this category is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility, solidifying its position as a leader in the business financing sector.

During the event, Global Dominion’s Ms. Poco-Palacios shared the company’s inspiring journey, stating: “GDFI started in 2003 with less than 10 million in capital, and like many small businesses, it struggled with funding as the demand for small loans was strong and unserved. Today, GDFI has grown to 13 billion in assets, 150 branches nationwide, with more than 1,800 employees, and with more than 40,000 in active clients, and hundreds of thousands served. Lastyear alone, we disbursed a record 10 billion in small loans, infused into the Philippine economy. We have partnered with banks both local and international to help address the lack of financial inclusion in the country and to contribute to economic development. We find ourselves privileged to be able to practice our purpose: to ignite and accelerate the growth of people and organizations to transform lives for the better. This award symbolizes the possibilities of entrepreneurship and that hard work, innovation and the right network[…] can go a long way. Our thrust, like the PMA, has always been to support the hardworking Filipino business person — whom we call — lovingly call our Ka-partners. This is not just our win, but the win of the Filipino entrepreneur.”

This recognition further strengthens Global Dominion’s position as a key player in the financing industry, paving the way for an even more impactful year ahead. It reaffirms the company’s commitment to empowering Filipinos through financial solutions that drive progress and economic growth.

Beyond providing financial assistance, Global Dominion is dedicated to equipping entrepreneurs with the essential tools and resources needed for long-term success while promoting sustainability in the financial sector. By collaborating with industry associations and local communities, the company continues to explore expansion opportunities and develop tailored financing solutions that fuel business growth.

