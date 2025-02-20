An esteemed panel of industry leaders recently selected the Platinum Award winner among the Gold awardees of this year’s Araw Values Awards.

The Platinum Judging was chaired by Ruperto “Jun” S. Nicdao, Jr., chairman of the Advertising Foundation of the Philippines (Ad Foundation) and a longstanding advocate for Philippine advertising and communications. Mr. Nicdao is also the president of the MBC Media Group and has held various prestigious positions, including serving as Chairman of the Board for the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP).

Joining Mr. Nicdao in the Special Jury are influential figures in various fields, including politics, culture, and communications.

Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares, incumbent Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance and former Chairperson of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), has served in the Philippine Senate for two terms and is a recognized leader in government and public policy.

Congressman Roman T. Romulo, currently serving as the Chairman of the House Committee on Education, has been a member of the House of Representatives for three terms and has consistently championed education reform in the country.

Ed G. Sunico, Undersecretary for Communications at the Department of Trade & Industries and Senior Vice-President for Strategic Communication & Business Development at Unilever Philippines, has been an integral part of the advertising industry, having served on the Ad Foundation and as Chairman of the 9th Araw Values Awards Organizing Committee in 2014.

Felice Prudente-Sta. Maria, a multi-awarded author and renowned cultural leader, has a legacy in cultural advocacy that includes serving as the former president of the Metropolitan Museum and as an opinion columnist on Philippine arts and culture.

PANA Foundation Chair and incumbent 12th ARAW Values Awards Organizing Chairperson Blen Fernando is also part of the jury.

In addition, several other key figures from the ARAW Values Awards Organizing Committee were present in the selection: Ad Foundation Assistant Board Secretary & Executive Director Linda Gamboa, Lito Yabut of the KBP Board, Alan Fontanilla of POD Network, Former ASC Executive Director & Consultant Digna Santos, Amrei Dizon of Vitalstrats Creative Solutions, Vie Matomal of People’s Journal Group, Len Pozon of Pioneer Insurance, Vince Reyes of Executive Decisions IMC, and Liezl Rebullida and Jo Alvero of the Ad Foundation Secretariat.

The Platinum Award is only granted to a campaign that stands out as an exemplary representation of the Filipino spirit. It will be awarded at the Awards Night in March.

