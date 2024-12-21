President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., on Friday, signed into law two measures to reinforce the Philippines’ entitlement and responsibility within its maritime zones. President Marcos signed the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, which, he said, are “significant laws that emphasize the importance of our maritime and archipelagic identity.

