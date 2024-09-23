In a groundbreaking collaboration, e27, renowned as Asia’s leading tech and startup media platform, joins forces with Brainsparks, the pioneering founder-centric Incubator+ in the Philippines. Together, they proudly present the inaugural Echelon Philippines 2024, scheduled to take place on Sept. 26th and 27th, 2024, at the SMX Convention Center.

Echelon, an annual startup and tech conference in the Asia-Pacific region headquartered in Singapore, is one of the largest and most acclaimed events of its kind. With over 90,000 attendees across its past 10 editions, Echelon is known for its impressive reach and impact within the tech industry. Notably, after a decade of successful installments, the conference is making its highly anticipated debut in the Philippines, marking a significant milestone in its growth and expansion.

Echelon Philippines 2024, a dynamic convergence of startup leaders, visionary entrepreneurs, and forward-thinking investors, will foster regional partnerships, investments, and business matching. The conference aims to showcase insights from thriving and emerging sectors, unveiling new avenues for growth and stimulating entrepreneurship. Additionally, it seeks to cultivate fresh talent, arming them with the necessary tools and resources to navigate existing markets and drive growth.

In addition, the conference will feature fireside chats, panel discussions, and keynote speeches from esteemed local and international speakers with the likes of Angeline Tham, Co-Founder & CEO of Angkas; Adriel Yong, Head of Investments of Ascend Network; Jojo Malolos, CEO of Paymongo; ER Rollan, Founder and CEO of Growsari; Mario Domingo, Global Chief Technology Officer of UBX Philippines; Visa Kannan, Managing Partner of Saison Capital; Gregorio Mantaring, Director of JG Digital Equity Ventures; Amanda Cua, Founder & CEO of Backscoop; Jay Fajardo, Executive Director of Ideaspace; Carlo Chen-Delantar, Co-Founder of Gobi-Core Philippine Fund; Rene Cuartero, Co-Founder & CEO of AHG Lab; John Aguilar, Founder & Host of The Final Pitch; and many more.

Aside from the insightful speakers, the conference will feature a diverse range of exhibitors who will showcase their distinctive products and services, opening up a realm of possibilities for attendees. Among these exhibitors are BuildHub, Smile API, InsightGenie, Gateway of Asia, AHG Lab, Zoho, Plug and Play, and Founders Launchpad. Each exhibitor brings their unique offerings, providing attendees with opportunities to explore innovative solutions and connect with industry experts.

Echelon Philippines 2024 promises to be a pivotal event, showcasing not only the most recent technological advancements but also offering crucial support for the growth of the local startup ecosystem.

One of the highlights of this event will be the Startup Pitch Competition, dedicated to spotlighting the most promising startups in the Philippines. This segment will provide a platform for local innovators to showcase their solutions to real-world problems faced by the country.

Join us in Manila this September for an extraordinary gathering of ideas, innovation, and inspiration at Echelon Philippines 2024. Secure your tickets here: https://e27co.e27.co/ECPH.

