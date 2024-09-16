Robinsons Land has been recognized with the highest and most prestigious award as the Best Developer of the Year at the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards. This gives the company a highly coveted three-peat distinction. Bannering this feat is its office development arm, Robinsons Offices, earning multiple accolades that showcase its excellence in premium and sustainable office development.

In reflecting on these victories, Jericho P. Go, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Robinsons Offices, expressed profound gratitude with a humble heart: “These awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to the three key objectives that hallmark Robinsons Offices’ mission: job generation, keeping families together, and sustainability. We are incredibly honored to be recognized for our efforts, and we remain dedicated to creating world-class office spaces that foster equitable economic growth while contributing to the well-being of our communities and the environment.”

RLC’s achievements, he noted, are a tribute to the hardworking women and men of Robinsons Land, whose dedication and vision continue to drive progress and inspire excellence. Go emphasized, “Becoming overall champion of the PropertyGuru Awards is a privilege, but more importantly, a responsibility. A true champion leads by example. The burden of excellence requires us to work tirelessly, not only for ourselves but for the greater good. Our goal is to create a lasting positive impact for future generations, as we build a better, brighter tomorrow for everyone.”

At the heart of Robinsons Offices’ success is its people-centered approach. Each development is not just a building but a catalyst for economic growth, a space that fosters community, and a reflection of the company’s deep respect for sustainability and inclusivity. Projects like GBF Center 1 in Bridgetowne Destination Estate, winner of both Best Office Architectural Design and Best Office Interior Design, and Cybergate Iloilo Tower 3 in Pavia Iloilo, winner of Best BPO Office Development, reflect the company’s commitment to innovation and environmental consciousness. These buildings’ modern design, eco-friendly systems, and luxurious interiors offer inspiring and sustainable work environments.

Sustainability is also integral to Robinsons Offices with developments like Cybergate Iloilo Towers 1 and 2, the first LEED-certified office buildings in Western Visayas and was highly commended as the Best Green Office Development award. These pioneering green towers exemplify sustainable construction, operational efficiency, and deep community connection. They reduce energy consumption, prioritize tenant well-being, and incorporate recycled materials, all while honoring the culture and customs of their host province.

But beyond the architectural marvels and sustainability milestones, Robinsons Offices’ true success lies in its role as a nation-builder. Every development is an opportunity to create jobs, keep families together, and breathe life into underdeveloped areas. As Go said, “The ultimate goal is to win together as one nation… one world.”

Robinsons Land’s triumph at the PropertyGuru Awards is not just about accolades; it’s about the human story behind every project — the people whose lives are impacted by the spaces created, the communities that flourish because of these developments, and the employees who strive every day to build a better future. Go concluded with humility and hope: “We are inspired by this distinction, but our work is never finished. To be a champion means never being content. It means helping others to be the best version of themselves, lifting each other up so that we can all emerge victorious, together.”

For Robinsons Offices, excellence is not just a goal but a continuous journey, one that is driven by a strong sense of responsibility to people, community, and the environment. With each project, they are laying the foundation for a future where success is shared, and where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam — for the greater glory of God.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.