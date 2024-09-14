Download the GlobeOne app, join Rewards, and transact online to earn points and enjoy surprises

Get ready, Globe customers! This September, Globe is turning up the excitement with the grand return of G Day, our biggest and most rewarding celebration yet. Globe is not just saying thank you – we are showing it in a huge way with new offers, exclusive rewards, and innovative experiences.

“Our G Day celebration this month, anchored on Globe’s iconic 0917 prefix, honors our loyal customers with special treats and surprises, a gesture of our continuing commitment to serve them in uplifting ways,” said Darius Delgado, Globe’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our goal is to make it a G Day every day for Filipinos– to create wonderful experiences that empower them with choices, help them find the courage to overcome challenges, and discover new ways to live the best life with their loved ones.”

In celebrating our millions of beloved customers across the country, the GlobeOne app serves as the gateway to unlocking rewards and rewarding experiences, enabling customers in the pursuit of their passions, while also giving them a platform to engage in causes that create positive social impact,” said Jerome Patalud, Head of Globe Rewards.

The whole month of September promises to bring fun, delight and purpose through the many programs and activities lined up by Globe for its customers.

All-New Rewards: More ways to earn rewards points, new lifestyle partners, deals and games with exciting prizes, exclusive in the GlobeOne App.

More ways to earn rewards points, new lifestyle partners, deals and games with exciting prizes, exclusive in the GlobeOne App. G Raffle Rush: Convert Rewards points into raffle entries for the chance to win a condominium unit, electric vehicles, travel packages, and shopping sprees.

Convert Rewards points into raffle entries for the chance to win a condominium unit, electric vehicles, travel packages, and shopping sprees. G Fair: An event created for Filipino-owned SMEs to showcase their products with the bigger Globe customer base, powered by Globe’s digital business platforms.

An event created for Filipino-owned SMEs to showcase their products with the bigger Globe customer base, powered by Globe’s digital business platforms. G Fest: A series of events in Manila, Iloilo and Davao celebrating music and the creativity of the Filipino youth in expressing their passions and connecting with their communities through digital platforms. G Fest will feature renowned local artists and provide opportunities for young people to hone and showcase their skills.

A series of events in Manila, Iloilo and Davao celebrating music and the creativity of the Filipino youth in expressing their passions and connecting with their communities through digital platforms. G Fest will feature renowned local artists and provide opportunities for young people to hone and showcase their skills. G-Gantic Goals: With just 1 Rewards point, customers can contribute to a nationwide cause – donating 100,000 Rewards points in total will provide 917 families from different regions of the country with grocery packs and cinema block screenings for a family movie bonding weekend in partnership with the Hapag Movement.

To participate in the G Day festivities and unlock these exclusive rewards and experiences, customers are encouraged to download the GlobeOne app, add their Globe accounts, and join the All-New Rewards program. To start earning rewards points, they must use the GlobeOne app for transactions, including payments and load top-ups.

For more information about G Day and how to participate, visit http://glbe.co/GDayEveryday.

