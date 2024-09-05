Demonstrating its firm commitment to providing our Filipino communities with primary healthcare services at par with global industry standards, Cebu-based holding company, the LH Paragon Group (LHPI), is pleased to announce the rebrand of its healthcare services subsidiary, Keralty Prime Cebu, Inc. (KPCI), to CLINICA PRIME CEBU, INC. (CPCI).

Effective August 2024, CLINICA PRIME is now a fully Filipino-owned proprietary brand of primary healthcare services dedicated to delivering holistic patient-centered primary healthcare services across the country.

New Chapter in Healthcare Experience

Having been in the medical diagnostics industry since 2004, the LH Paragon Group has further strengthened its capabilities over the past four (4) years after a fruitful joint venture partnership with the Spain-based health services provider Keralty Global in December 2020, elevating Cebu’s local healthcare landscape to global standards across its three (3) strategically located Keralty Prime Cebu clinics.

In response to evolving global market conditions, Keralty Global has announced its exit from the Philippine market to focus on their key operations in the US, Europe and the Americas. As a result, the parties have entered into an agreement for the LH Paragon Group to acquire Keralty Global’s shareholdings, making CLINICA PRIME CEBU, INC. fully owned by the LH Paragon Group, and paving the way for an exciting and renewed commitment to primary healthcare excellence through the 100% Filipino-owned proprietary brand, CLINICA PRIME.

CLINICA PRIME Chairman and LHPI Group CFO Edmun H. Liu shares, “We are grateful for the partnership and the invaluable experience we have gained over the past four years.

This year, as we mark the 60th Founding Anniversary of our Group, we are ready to build and grow our own Filipino brand of primary health care, for the Filipino and by the Filipino, with products and services comparable with the best in the world.”

Liu continues, “We are deeply committed to ensuring that world-class primary care is accessible for every Filipino. This is our way of continuing our Founders’ vision and legacy of being good stewards, ensuring we make a meaningful and lasting impact for our communities, for the many years to come.”

Our Vision: Patient-Centered Care

Through the new CLINICA PRIME brand, LHPI is dedicated to investing and growing its healthcare footprint in the Philippines, providing globally competitive products and services with its unique brand of Filipino care, attention and service for our Filipino communities.

Moving forward with this vision, CLINICA PRIME will focus on the patient experience across their wellness journey in all of life’s stages— from pediatric to adolescent wellness, to men and women’s health and geriatric care, CLINICA PRIME aims to provide personalized primary healthcare solutions tailor-fit to every patient.

Dr. Bryan Albert T. Lim, CPCI President and Chief Medical Officer echoes, “CLINICA PRIME will be centered around the patient experience. Everything we do, how we innovate will all be centered around what the patient needs, and how we can contribute to improving their quality of life. It’s a collective journey to wellness and we take each step with our patients’ well-being in mind, in whatever stage of life they are in. From babies to adults and grandparents, we will accompany our patients’ journey in all of life’s stages.”

Dr. Lim continues, “This is just the beginning. Our commitment to excellence is now stronger than ever. Our goal to deliver accessible and effective primary care for every Filipino is part of a bigger healthcare ecosystem and we look forward to continuing to serve you with the same dedication and excellence you have always trusted, now made even better and stronger.”

Follow Clinica Prime on Facebook and Instagram for our full range of products and services or visit www.clinicaprime.com.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.