Puregold bolsters its groundbreaking P-Pop and OPM collaboration with a brand-new TikTok challenge from rapstar Flow G. “FLOWers,” rap fans, and Puregold patrons who rejoiced when he dropped his original “Nasa Atin Ang Panalo” single can now leave their own mark on this historic milestone in OPM history — and win exclusive prizes.

The Puregold #PanaloNaWalangHalo TikTok Challenge will have fans trying at a set of Flow G-themed hand choreo all month long, as winners will be selected every week until Aug. 30, 2024.

To join the contest, fans must have a TikTok account and follow the official Puregold TikTok page, @puregoldph. Once that’s done, they must record their performance while using the “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” Hand Choreo filter on TikTok. Each participant must showcase their best hand moves and choreography in their video entries to accompany Flow G’s “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” single. These must be posted on TikTok with captions that include the hashtags #PuregoldNasaAtinAngPanalo, #PuregoldxFlowG, and #PanaloNaWalangHalo.

Every week, 10 participants will be selected, with each winning a complete set of “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” merchandise. This includes an exclusive t-shirt, canvas bag, and a karaoke box.

Given the sheer scale of this Puregold collaboration, with Flow G, BINI, SunKissed Lola, and SB19 leading the way, this is a can’t-miss opportunity for fans looking to own a piece of the “Nasa Atin Ang Panalo” collab for themselves.

Moreover, following the great reception from Flow G’s heartfelt and uplifting bars on his “Nasa Atin Ang Panalo” single, this contest is a perfect way for fans to demonstrate what the single and overarching collaboration means to them. In line with Flow G’s lyrics, this TikTok challenge will spur fans to express how their own experiences led them to believe in themselves, to take chances, and acknowledge the fact that all challenges can be overcome.

“We hope Flow G’s music will continue to be an inspiration to all,” said Puregold Senior Marketing Manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad. “All of us at Puregold look forward to seeing the talent and creativity on display through this TikTok challenge.”

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.