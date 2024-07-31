250-key InterContinental Clark to open in 2031

Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga, PHILIPPINES — 30 July 2024: IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, announces the return of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts — the world’s first and largest international luxury hotel brand — to the Philippines in a franchise agreement with Hann Philippines Inc., an emerging leader in the local luxury integrated resort (IR) sector with its Hann Resorts brand.

InterContinental Clark will sit at the heart of the 450-hectare Hann Reserve luxury estate in New Clark City. The development will feature three 18-hole championship golf courses designed by Nicklaus Design, KJ Choi, and Sir Nick Faldo, along with the country’s only PGA-affiliated player development facilities. Hann Reserve will also include exclusive ultra-luxury residences, lifestyle commercial centers, gaming, international school, and a 10-hectare public park.

Construction will start on the 250-key property in 2027, ahead of it welcoming guests, including IHG One Rewards members, in 2031.

Chris Anklin, Senior Director, Development, IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “With its bustling megacities, natural wonders and warm and friendly hospitality, the Philippines is a beautiful country where IHG has a rich history of delivering great stays for guests in Manila, Cebu and Makati.

“The country has an ambition to become a regional tourism behemoth with rapid infrastructure development to promote ease of travel and strong growth potential. Hann Reserve represents one of the new waves of development growth in the market, which IHG is supporting. We are confident that InterContinental Clark will enhance its attractive mix of leisure, lifestyle and business offerings and we look forward to working alongside our partners to bring more of our much-loved brands to new and exciting locations across the country.”

Dae Sik Han, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hann Philippines Inc. said: “We are delighted to partner with IHG to turn our vision for Hann Reserve into reality and return the InterContinental brand with its over 75 years of heritage back to the Philippines. I have always enjoyed my stays at InterContinental hotels, especially appreciating their unmatched heritage and history in luxury travel.

“The InterContinental brand will bring a fresh take on luxury at Hann Reserve, an ultraluxe mountain resort getaway, and I’m confident it will elevate New Clark City as a world-class leisure destination. We hope this is the first of many collaborations through which we leverage IHG’s world-class Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio and introduce new tourism concepts and stay experiences for all travellers together.”

InterContinental Clark will be a 15-minute drive from Clark International Airport and a two-hour drive from Manila. Facilities are set to include two restaurants and two bars, meeting spaces for 600 people, the brand’s signature Club InterContinental Lounge, a Health Club and Spa, swimming pool, Kids Club and a retail outlet.

The InterContinental brand, which has been pioneering luxury travel experiences for more than 75 years, is undergoing a transformative end-to-end evolution, reimagining the luxury travel experience for the modern luxury traveller. InterContinental Clark will join more than 200 InterContinental Hotels & Resorts properties globally, each of which celebrates bold exploration, travel and cultural discovery.

As of March 2024, IHG has five open hotels in the Philippines — four of which are part of the Holiday Inn brand family — and will introduce new brands in its pipeline including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Six Senses.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.