PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday called on the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to make full use of its digital marketplace platforms to expand the market of micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as large businesses, especially those in the food services industry.

At the DTI’s National Food Fair in Mandaluyong City, streamed live on YouTube, he cited the importance of the upcoming DTI Bagong Pilipinas Marketplace digital platform to expand supply chains and to make delivery of goods and services more efficient for these smaller businesses.

“The DTI will lead the implementation of a sustainable framework that aims to ensure the long-term functionality and support for MSMEs in today’s digital economy,” he said.

In a statement, the Trade and Industry department said its Bagong Pilipinas Marketplace, which aims to be the largest business-to-business e-commerce platform, is set to launch the platform this year to promote MSMEs to a global audience of culinary enthusiasts and business buyers.

“We must therefore work hand in hand to provide our local businesses with the knowledge and the resources that they need to navigate this new digital landscape,” Mr. Marcos said.

“But we are also committed to ensuring that our entrepreneurs and consumers are protected through secure cashless payment systems.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez