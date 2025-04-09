THE DEPARTMENT of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that the Philippines is calling for the United Nations (UN) to draft a treaty supporting the rights of older persons globally.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo said that the Philippines “will push further until we have a substantive UN treaty honoring the rights and dignity of older persons worldwide.”

The DFA said that Argentina, Brazil, Gambia, and Slovenia also support the strengthening of human right protection, including older persons globally.

An intergovernmental working group is set to convene before the end of the year to establish the foundations for future negotiations.

“The Philippines recognizes the challenges faced by the older population, including violence and discrimination based on age and exclusion from access to social security and decision-making processes,” the DFA added. — Adrian H. Halili