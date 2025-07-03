Games on Friday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. – TNT vs Rain or Shine (Semis Game 5)*

7:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs Ginebra (Semis Game 5)**

*TNT leads series, 3-1

**Series tied, 2-2

WITH injury problems worsening by the day, it would be beneficial for grand slam-targeting TNT to wrap up the PBA Philippine Cup semifinal duel with Rain or Shine (ROS) as soon as possible.

If they could seal the deal in Friday’s Game 5, this would give the Tropang Giga’s limping stalwarts extra recovery time before the Finals with the other race-to-four series between San Miguel Beermen (SMB) and Barangay Ginebra stretched to a sixth match on Sunday with the potential to even go to a sudden death on Wednesday.

TNT star Calvin Oftana, who himself is now a member of the team’s walking wounded club as he sprained left and right ankles separately in the 108-92 romp last Wednesday that gave them a commanding 3-1 lead.

Mr. Oftana insisted he’s ready to play through pain, especially with RR Pogoy (hamstring) and Kelly Williams (ankle sprain) similarly “doubtful” for their closeout attempt at 5 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But of course it would all depend on the status of Mr. Oftana’s ankles, which began to swell after the game, minutes before they hit the court.

With or without the troika, though, coach Chot Reyes remains confident the “healthy” ones would rise to the occasion as shown by how they previously dealt with the exits of playmakers Jayson Castro (knee) and Rey Nambatac (hip) to injuries.

“We lost Kelly (in Game 4), Calvin as well. But just as it’s been since Day One, not only this conference, but the entire season, it’s just whoever we have, next man up,” said Mr. Reyes. “So for me going into the next game, my only concern is who do we have and how can I make best use out of whoever it is that we have left.”

Mr. Reyes expects ROS to fight like hell to avoid a third straight 1-4 semis defeat to TNT this season.

“They’re playing with a lot of urgency. Credit to coach Yeng (Guiao). They’re making great adjustments and he’s getting his guys to play really hard. So we have to not only match but also overcome that. They’re going to come out with their hardest effort yet in this series so we have to be ready.”

Meanwhile, SMB and Ginebra break a 2-2 tie at 7:30 p.m.

The Beermen, with June Mar Fajardo getting closer to full power after a calf injury, forced the Gin Kings to a stalemate with an emphatic 107-82 equalizer in Game 4. — Olmin Leyba