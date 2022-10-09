SAN Miguel Beer (SMB) foiled what appeared to be an imminent TNT triumph, stealing glory in the PBA 3×3 First Conference Leg 4 with a gutsy 22-20 come-from-behind overtime victory in the finals yesterday at Robinson Place Malabon.

Ken Bono knocked down a clutch two-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime after TNT got on the hill at 20-13 then canned the winning bucket in the sudden death period to seal SMB’s amazing fightback.

Mr. Bono banged in eight points to lead the Beermen’s rise to their first leg win of the season worth P100,000. Wendell Comboy (six), Jeff Manday (five) and Raffy Verano (three) also played solid ball as SMB joined the Tropang Giga (Leg 1), Cavitex (Leg 2) and Meralco (Leg 3) in the winners’ circle.

Messrs. Comboy and Manday hit back-to-back two-pointers then Mr. Bono nailed a short bucket and a long bomb to get SMB on level after 10 minutes. Messrs. Comboy and Bono iced it with a jumper and an inside shot in OT.

TNT’s Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Gryan Mendoza and Ray Mark Acuno fell short of their bid to become the first two-leg ruler and settled for runner-up honors worth P50,000.

Meanwhile, Meralco beat Platinum Karaoke, 19-12, to cop third place and P30,000. — Olmin Leyba