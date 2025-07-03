In defeating the top-seeded Lynx 74–59 to win the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, the Indiana Fever likewise delivered a blueprint for sustainable success without relying on sophomore phenom Caitlin Clark. Despite the latter’s absence due to a groin injury, the red, blue, and gold showcased an identity grounded in defense, balance, and mental toughness. More than anything else, the triumph provided a revealing glimpse of their bright future more in line with outsized preseason expectations than with their inconsistent play to date.

Significantly, free agent pickup Natasha Howard was at the heart of it all, boasting of a stat line — 16 markers, 12 caroms, four dimes, and two swipes in 35 minutes of exposure — that highlighted the tone she set on both ends of the court. Her capacity to neutralize the Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, the league’s leading Most Valuable Player candidate by far, underscored how elite defenders can reshape a game without dominating the ball. She walked away as the Cup’s unanimous MVP selection after being the Fever’s emotional compass and, in the process, proving their collective strength.

Indeed, the Fever’s versatility figured heavily in the Cup Final. Five players scored in double figures, shining the spotlight on an offensive engine that was certainly flashy, but likewise deliberate and disciplined — qualities that often go overlooked in highlight-driven narratives. That steadiness also exposed the vulnerability of the Lynx when their rhythm is disrupted. Long used to dictating terms under the tutelage of head coach Cheryl Reeve, they were clearly uncomfortable when forced into reaction mode — hence their anemic shooting from the field (34.9%, a whopping 1,180 basis points lower than their 2025 norm).

Perhaps most importantly, the triumph chips away at the idea that the Fever are only as good as Clark makes them. While she’s undeniably transformative, they showed they can produce under pressure, respond to adversity, and execute in big moments even with her in the sidelines. That kind of depth — and belief — matters come playoff time. The Cup may not a season make, but the way they claimed it nonetheless defines who they are, and what they are becoming.

POSTSCRIPT: The Fever were double-digit underdogs heading into the outing. This likely led to ESPN marking a wrap-up placeholder on its YouTube channel with the title “FULL REACTION: Lynx dominate Fever to win Commissioner’s Cup” while the match was still under way. Only after the final buzzer sounded was it changed to “FULL REACTION: Fever stun Lynx to win Commissioner’s Cup.”

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.