ALEXANDRA “ALEX” EALA and German partner Eva Lys will face a replacement duo in Round 1 of the 2025 Wimbledon ladies’ doubles.

Instead of the fancied pair of Olga Danilovic (WTA No. 37) of Serbia and Anastasia Potapova (WTA No. 44) of Russia, standing on the way of Mmess. Eala and Lys now is the pair of Quinn Gleason (WTA No. 70) of the United States and Ingrid Martins (WTA No. 80) of Brazil.

They were to clash at press time (7:10 p.m., Manila time) in the duel that was moved from Thursday’s cancelled match due to the withdrawal of the Danilovic-Potapova tandem.

The reason remained undisclosed but Ms. Potapova also pulled out from her first-round singles duel against Magdalena Frech of Poland. She was reported to be nursing a hip injury during a Berlin stint ahead of Wimbledon.

Mmess. Potapova and Danilovic eliminated Ms. Eala and Mexican partner Renata Zarazua in Round 2 of the French Open last May, 6-1, 6-3.

Now despite facing replacement opponents, the WTA No. 56 and No. 61 Lys remained heavy underdogs against the veteran duo from the US and Brazil.

Ms. Gleason, 30, and Ms. Martins, 28, boast a combined seven WTA doubles titles under their belt against the rising stars Ms. Eala, 20, and Ms. Lys, 23, who are partnering for only the first time.

The Wimbledon doubles is a chance for both Mmess. Eala and Lys to avenge their exits in the ladies’ singles.

Ms. Eala bowed to reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova, 6-3, 2-6, 1-6, in Round 1 while Ms. Lys folded to Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-2, 3-6, in the second round after a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 win over China’s Yue Yuan in the opening round. — John Bryan Ulanday