THE Philippines rained goals on host Cambodia, 6-0, to move a step closer to a ticket to the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup on Wednesday night in Phnom Penh.

After making a big impact with a goal and an assist in the Filipinas’ opening 3-0 shutout of Saudi Arabia, Merryl Serrano fired a brace highlighted by a stunning strike from the halfway line to power the team to back-to-back wins.

With a leading six points in Group G, the world No. 41 only needs at least a draw against second-running Hong Kong (four points after a 1-0 victory over Saudi) on Saturday to seal a second straight stint in the Continental showpiece.

Alex Pino and Ms. Serrano opened the floodgates with successive goals in the 18th and 19th minutes before the Fil-Norwegian midfielder completed her double with that long-range rocket in the 36th. The Filipinas got a fourth goal in the 41st after Cambodian defender Somrit Nimol sent Sofia Wunsch’s cross into her own net.

Skipper Hali Long then made it 5-0 three minutes into the second half with a well-placed header of Angie Beard’s freekick as Chandler McDaniel joined the goal spree in the 56th.

Keeper Olivia McDaniel celebrated a personal milestone with her 50th cap for the national team and 17th clean sheet. — Olmin Leyba