THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is currently finalizing the design for a port improvement project at a new site in Camarines Norte, which will support the offshore wind industry.

“We are finalizing the engineering designs for a new site in Mercedes, Camarines Norte and will bid out the construction of said port as soon as the program of works is completed,” PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said in a message to BusinessWorld.

The port regulator had announced last month that it will recommend the cancellation of the auction for the Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte port improvement project.

“We are canceling the bidding for the Panganiban Port Project as the site was determined to be technically not suitable,” Mr. Santiago said.

In January, the PPA allocated P2.11 billion to improve Jose Panganiban port to make it suitable for servicing the offshore wind industry.

The Department of Energy (DoE) had designated Jose Panganiban as one of three ports scheduled for repurposing for the offshore wind industry. Situated close to 14 offshore wind energy service contracts, Jose Panganiban was being positioned to service wind farms with an estimated capacity of 8,150 megawatts. Two wind projects in the area are in the advanced pre-development phase.

Jose Panganiban had been among the PPA’s 14 flagship projects valued at P16 billion, scheduled for completion by 2028.

To date, the DoE has awarded 92 offshore wind energy service contracts to 38 renewable energy developers with a total potential capacity of 69.06 gigawatts (GW).

According to the Philippine Offshore Wind Roadmap, the Philippines has a potential capacity of about 63 GW from offshore wind resources. Also identified as priorities for redevelopment as offshore wind service bases are Currimao, Ilocos Norte and Sta. Clara, Batangas City.

In 2024, the PPA awarded the P839.18-million Currimao Port expansion project to Davao construction company Khan Kon Chi Construction and Development Corp. — Ashley Erika O. Jose