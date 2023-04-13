PRIME Infrastructure Capital Inc. (Prime Infra) said its 140-megawatt solar power plants in Tanauan, Batangas and Marogondon, Cavite are expected to start operations by yearend.

“Prime Infra continues to address the need for dependable power supply as it aggressively supports the transition to clean energy and a low-carbon economy through our portfolio of renewable energy projects,” Guillaume Lucci, president and chief executive officer of Prime Infra, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prime Infra, through its unit Solar Tanauan Corp., has started the construction of the 140-MW solar power plants.

The Tanauan and Maragondon solar power plants will have an installed gross capacity of 140-GW, Prime Infra said.

It added that the solar plants yearly generation capacity is at 202 gigawatt-hours, which can provide power to about 84,000 households and reduce 100,000 tons of coal per year.

“Our project here at Solar Tanauan Corporation embodies the values that we, as a company, and I personally align with. We have a strong ESG (environmental, social, and governance) commitment and sustainability focus and as such, our goal is to develop and operate our assets in a socially relevant manner,” said Katrina S. Razon, chairperson of Solar Tanauan Corp.

Prime Infra has a pipeline of renewable energy projects under development with a gross installed capacity of about 5,700-MW of solar power generation, and 4,000-megawatt-hours of energy storage system. — Ashley Erika O. Jose