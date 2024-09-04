INDRIVE, a global ride-hailing app operated by RL Soft Corp., plans to double its partner-drivers in the Philippines to 16,000 by the end of the year, signaling aggressive expansion that could intensify competition in the local ride-hailing market.

“We’re working hard together with our partners to enlarge our driver base because we understand that it’s not only for business development for us but also providing opportunities of income for drivers,” inDrive Marketing Director for Asia-Pacific (APAC) Natalia Makarenko said during a briefing on Tuesday.

The company reported a 96% increase in its active driver base, reaching 8,000 drivers, since resuming operations in the Philippines nearly three months ago.

“We’re still having a 0% commission to our driver-partners. And we don’t have precise plans that we can announce about the timings of introduction of the commission,” Ms. Makarenko said.

Further, once the company decides to collect commissions from its drivers, it will be up to 10% of their earnings, she said.

“We will be looking closely and closely at the situation of business growth and development. Of course, we have an open feedback communication with our drivers’ partners,” Ms. Makarenko said.

Mobility and urban services platform inDrive operates in 750 cities in 46 countries. In the Philippines, inDrive currently operates in six cities namely, Metro Manila, Bacolod, Baguio, Iloilo, Butuan, and Cagayan de Oro.

The company is planning to expand its operation in three key areas within this year, Ms. Makarenko said, adding that inDrive is eyeing to operate in Cebu, Davao, and Pampanga.

“Well, we are undergoing the review of our expansion plans until the end of the year and, of course, we are thinking about 2025 and further on. The Philippines is one of the key markets for us in APAC. We will have to prepare thoroughly for the business expansion,” she said.

Ms. Makarenko said inDrive is also planning to further expand its operations in more cities by 2025.

“For this year, we are thinking about launching two to three more cities and for the next year probably the number of cities will expand as well,” she said.

To recall, the company initially secured the approval of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to offer its services in the Philippines in December 2023 but was suspended a month after due to alleged fare haggling violations. — Ashley Erika O. Jose