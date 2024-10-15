PLDT Inc., through its unit VITRO, Inc., has tapped HGC Global Communications Ltd. to help enhance data center connectivity in the Philippines, the Pangilinan-led telecommunications company said on Monday.

“This strategic partnership will unlock new possibilities for VITRO and further expand our reach through HGC’s global network,” VITRO Chief Commercial Officer Gary F. Ignacio said in a statement.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, HGC is a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider.

The tie-up between HGC and VITRO — a subsidiary of ePLDT, Inc. — aims to provide digital infrastructure to meet the growing demand for faster and more efficient data center connectivity.

The partnership will also expand HGC’s services to VITRO Sta. Rosa, ePLDT’s 11th data center, by providing connectivity and telecommunications services to hyperscalers and enterprises co-locating at VITRO Sta. Rosa.

“This partnership creates an ecosystem that will enable HGC to further expand its data center connectivity and reinforce its position in the Philippines’ rapidly growing technology and digital infrastructure landscape,” the company said.

To date, PLDT, through its subsidiary ePLDT, has 11 data centers, including the 50-megawatt hyperscale data center in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

In August, its parent firm said that it hopes to conclude the sale of ePLDT to a new foreign entity for more than $1 billion after dropping its negotiation with Japan’s Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in PLDT fell by P8, or 0.53%, to close at P1,502 apiece.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose