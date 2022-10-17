THE National Water Resources Board (NWRB) said that the volume of water at Angat Dam remains below the 212-meter level, which is deemed to provide an adequate safety margin for supply during the dry months, despite the rains brought by recent typhoons.

Sevillo O. David, Jr., NWRB executive director, said in a Laging Handa briefing on Monday that Angat Dam’s water level is currently around 189.4 meters.

“It is in normal operating level, but not ‘comfortable’ to supply the needs of Metro Manila residents and farmers in Bulacan and Pampanga,” Mr. David said.

Mr. David described the current water supply situation for Metro Manila as limited. Angat Dam is the main source of water for Metro Manila, accounting for about 90% of the capital’s potable water.

“Angat Dam’s water level must reach around 212 meters by year-end to ensure enough water supply in Metro Manila and irrigation for farmers especially for the summer months,” he added.

Angat Dam also supplies irrigation water for Bulacan and some Pampanga rice farms through Bustos dam, which distributes water from Angat.

Mr. David said that the NWRB is also working with other government agencies like the Department of Health (DoH) to ensure good water quality amid a rise in cholera cases.

At a briefing last week, the DoH reported 3,729 active cholera cases. — Ashley Erika O. Jose