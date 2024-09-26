THE PHILIPPINE Ports Authority (PPA) has started inviting interested parties to participate in the bidding for the expansion and restoration of Opol Port in Luyong, Misamis Oriental.

The PPA is allocating P732.77 million for the project.

The budget will be sourced from the agency’s corporate budget for 2024, the PPA said in its invitation, adding that any bids received in excess of this amount will be rejected.

The contractor for the port and restoration project must have finished a similar contract, the PPA said.

Bids from interested parties will be accepted on or before Oct. 17. Late submission will also be automatically rejected, it said.

The country’s port regulator earlier expressed its intention to enhance and develop ports to improve their efficiency and capacity, while also preparing some of them to receive cruise ships.

The contractor must complete the project within 720 days from the notice to proceed, the PPA said.

The winning bidder will upgrade the berthing facility in two phases and handle overall expansion and restoration.

Over the next four years, the PPA plans to allocate about P16 billion for infrastructure projects, including 14 flagship projects, which will undergo feasibility studies. — Ashley Erika O. Jose