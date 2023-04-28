MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. said it is accelerating its supply augmentation measures to deliver 163 million liters per day (MLD) of additional water supply.

“As these supply augmentation projects gradually come on stream over the course of the year, we should be able to generate more water supply for distribution to customers,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr. Fernandez said the company’s supply augmentation measures are intended to cushion the impact of any supply shortage or constraints brought by the El Niño phenomenon, which is forecast by the latter part of the year.

The west zone water concessionaire said these measures include the reactivation of 45 deep wells across its service area and the commissioning of two modular plants in Cavite.

Maynilad said it would also tap additional cross-border points with Manila Water Co., Inc. and further ramp up the construction of an auxiliary filtration system at its Putatan water treatment plant.

The company expects that an estimated 700,000 customers would benefit from the additional water supply.

Separately, Manila Water has also announced its supply augmentation measures in preparation for El Niño to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

Jose Victor Emmanuel A. De Dios, president and chief executive officer of Manila Water, said the company has committed to ensuring 24/7 water supply by maximizing the 100-MLD output of its Cardona water treatment plant.

The east zone water company has also assured the standby operation of deep wells that can yield up to 115 MLD, and the operation of its 15-20-MLD Marikina portable water treatment plant.

Manila Water serves Manila’s east zone network, which comprises Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns of nearby Rizal province.

Maynilad serves the cities of Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

