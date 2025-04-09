PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday urged Filipinos to advance causes that would “improve the lives of our fellow Filipinos.”

“In honoring our forebears, may we recognize that valor is not solely about strength and resolve in the face of adversity but also about small acts of compassion, generosity, and kindness that creates meaningful ripples of positive change in our communities,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Marcos also ordered all government agencies to speed up the processing of benefits for members of uniformed personnel killed in action.

“So to all of you, the beneficiaries of our programs for the families of those who have fallen while serving the country, today I can say that we will finally provide everything you have been waiting for, which has taken so long,” he said in Filipino at the awarding of certificates from the National Housing Authority and financial assistance to the families of fallen soldiers and members of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit. — John Victor D. Ordoñez