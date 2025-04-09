THE REMAINS of one of the four missing Filipinos killed in the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has been found, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Wednesday.

“The remains of one of the four missing Filipinos in Mandalay, Myanmar have been positively identified. The family of the deceased Filipino has been so informed,” the DFA Undersecretary Eduardo A. De Vega said in a statement.

“Out of respect for their privacy in this time of grief, we are withholding further information on the matter,” Mr. De Vega added.

The DFA said that it will continue to “work and hope for the best” for the three unaccounted-for Filipinos in Myanmar.

The Philippine Embassy in Yangon earlier said that it had already relocated 15 Filipinos in distress as of April 3.

A 7.7-magnitude quake struck Myanmar and parts of Thailand on March 28, crippling major infrastructure like airports, bridges and highways and killing more than 3,000 people. The recent quake is considered to be one of the biggest in the last century.

The Philippines sent a 91-member humanitarian aid team, composed of army and air force soldiers and people from the Office of Civil Defense, Bureau of Fire Protection to assist earthquake victims in Myanmar. — Adrian H. Halili