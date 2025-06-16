By Adrian H. Halili, Reporter

REPEATED delays in the impeachment trial of Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio could signal a strong likelihood that the case will be dismissed, analysts said at the weekend.

“Given that it will now be up to the 20th Congress to determine the next steps and how the trial will be like, then there is a big possibility that the impeachment will be junked later on given the turnout of the recent midterm elections,” Josue Raphael J. Cortez, a diplomacy lecturer at De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

Last week, Senator-judges voted against dismissing the trial, but moved to return the articles of impeachment to the House of Representatives to certify its non-violation of the Constitution and to assure that it will pursue the trial in the 20th Congress.

This came after heated debates among its members after a Duterte-allied senator filed a motion to dismiss the case, hours after the chamber convened as an impeachment court.

“From the political side of things, every delay is an opportunity to outmaneuver and outwit an opponent,” Arjan P. Aguirre, who teaches political science at the Ateneo De Manila University, said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

He added that advocates of the impeachment of Ms. Duterte should use the delay in their favor by continuing to raise awareness about their findings on the unexplained spending and the efforts of the Duterte camp to undermine the impeachment process.

“They should not allow the Dutertes to control the discussion and debate on the issue. They should inform and educate the people about the matter — avoid getting careless in dealing with the Dutertes and be outrageously reliant on fake news, mudslinging and vitriolic exchanges,”Mr. Aguirre said.

Moreover, Mr. Cortez said that there is a need for the Supreme Court (SC) to exercise its mandate and intervene.

“The Supreme Court can undoubtedly intervene in the matter as this is highly political in nature, not merely involving the Senators and the parties, but also the Filipino people,” he added.

He noted that the high court had previously intervened during the impeachment of former Chief Justice Renato Corona, where it denied the impeachment body to inquire about Mr. Corona’s foreign currency account.

Mr. Aguirre added that the SC can intervene if it finds any abuse of power involved in the impeachment proceedings.

The delays in the impeachment process have also raised concerns among business groups, which have warned of the potential impact on investments and the economy.

The Makati Business Club (MBC) said that proceeding with the impeachment trial would be critical in further attracting local and foreign investors.

“The impeachment trial must proceed, to prove the prevalence of the rule of law and the strength of our institutions. We believe these are critical to attract both foreign and local investments,” MBC Executive Director Rafale Onping told Businessworld.

Separately, the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX) urged members of Congress to conduct the process with transparency and in adherence to the Constitution.

“We believe that doing anything less will have serious effects on public trust, which in turn will impact our social stability and economic progress,” FINEX said in a statement.

“No digression, no delays, no backsliding, no shortcuts. It requires straightforward execution. Finding the truth and judging from knowing the truth are the only objectives of this process,” the group added.

The House impeached the Vice-President on Feb. 5, alleging secret fund misuse, unexplained wealth, acts of destabilization and plotting the assassination of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., his family, and the Speaker of the House. Ms. Duterte has denied any wrongdoing.

The impeachment complaint was filed and signed by more than 200 congressmen, meeting the more than one-third legal requirement before it was sent to the Senate. This also coincided with the last day before the midterm election break.