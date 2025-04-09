THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Wednesday that it is preparing to launch a nationwide infrastructure audit tool designed to assess the structural resilience of buildings in Metro Manila and surrounding regions ahead of a possible major earthquake.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns about the so-called “Big One,” a high-magnitude quake projected along the West Valley Fault that could devastate the capital and nearby provinces.

Marlo L. Iringan, DILG Undersecretary for Local Government, said the new Harmonized Infrastructure Audit tool will introduce a national standard for evaluating the earthquake readiness of public structures.

In a statement, Mr. Iringan said that the tool will help local government units prioritize which buildings require urgent inspection.

The tool will first be deployed in Metro Manila, Region III (Central Luzon), and Region IV-A (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) — areas considered most vulnerable to seismic activity.

To address a lack of technical manpower, the DILG is partnering with academic institutions to involve senior engineering students in conducting structural assessments.

According to data from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, over 3,000 buildings sit directly on the West Valley Fault.

Officials estimate that 12-13% of residential buildings could suffer severe damage in the event of the “Big One.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana