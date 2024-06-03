Mandarin Plaza, a business hotel in Cebu City, solidified its commitment to environmental stewardship by transitioning to a 100% renewable energy supply through a strategic partnership with ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES) of the Ayala group. This collaboration is facilitated by the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP), a government initiative empowering eligible customers — those with an average monthly demand of at least 100 kilowatts — to exclusively source their power from renewable energy sources through their preferred supplier. Harvey Ho, General Manager, expressed: “Mandarin Plaza Hotel is proud to embrace renewable energy, aligning with the sustainability values of our clientele of planet-conscious travelers. Our commitment reflects a dedicated contribution to fostering sustainability within the hospitality industry.” Situated in the heart of Cebu City’s bustling commercial district, Mandarin Plaza remains the preferred choice for discerning businessmen and travelers seeking a seamless integration of work and leisure. Boasting modern amenities, an inviting outdoor pool, and well-appointed, air-conditioned rooms, the hotel continues to enhance the guest experience. Culinary enthusiasts can indulge in a diverse range of international dishes at the lobby lounge. “We are honored to be chosen by Mandarin Plaza Hotel as their renewable energy partner. We commend their bold move to lead the charge in promoting renewable energy in the hospitality sector. We hope that more businesses consider embracing sustainably sourced power and benefit from savings with Zero-Rated VAT, and a reduced carbon footprint,” said Ela Mina, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Operations at ACEN.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

