The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated event, the “2024 New Year’s Reception,” set to take place on Jan. 31, 2024 at Dusit Thani Manila.

The New Year’s Reception promises an unforgettable night of camaraderie, networking, and festive cheer. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with prominent figures from the European-Philippine business community and foster new relationships that can lead to new opportunities in the year ahead.

Anticipated to attract more than 200 attendees, ECCP President Paulo Duarte expressed his excitement, stating that the annual New Year Reception is a testament to the enduring strength of the European-Philippine business community. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for our business community to come together, reflect on past achievements, and set the stage for what will surely be another year of collaboration and success.”

ECCP Executive Director Florian Gottein further echoed these sentiments, saying, “We envision this event to be more than a reception, but a celebration of new opportunities, renewed partnerships, and the shared commitment to advancing the European business landscape in the Philippines and vice versa.”

“The support extended by our partners and community has been incredible and we look forward to connecting further with our members, partners, and friends in the business community.”

Don’t miss out on the the chance to be part of this grand celebration welcoming the start of a new year.

For registration and other inquiries, please email Ms. Arci Catalan at events@eccp.com. Registration closes on Jan. 29, 2024.

