Franchise Asia Philippines (FAPHL) 2023 continues this coming October with one of the biggest weeks in the global franchising calendar happening here in Manila!

This October, Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) is proud to present a jam-packed week of networking, business meetings and expo as part of the PFA’s tools to grow, strengthen and advocate for the Philippine franchising sector.

Joseph Tanbuntiong, the overall chair of the FAPHL 2023 Organizing Committee and chief business officer of Jollibee Foods Corp., stated after the International Conference was held in June 2023 to a positive reception from various members of the franchising industry, the PFA is bracing for what is to be one of the biggest events in franchising history: the International Franchise Expo on Oct. 27 to 29, 2023 coinciding with the meetings of the World Franchise Council (WFC) and Asia-Pacific Franchise Confederation (APFC) which will both be hosted by the Philippines in Manila.

PFA President Chris Lim hopes FAPHL 2023 will be an avenue for more Philippine brands to go international and Filipino small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to expand domestically.

International Franchise Expo

After the triumphant conference drew crowds of members of the franchising community, the PFA is once again bringing the entire franchising world to Manila for what is one of the Asia-Pacific region’s biggest franchise shows: the Franchise Asia Philippines 2023 International Franchise Expo at the entirety of the SMX Convention Center, Manila.

According to Mr. Lim, the Expo is an opportunity for Filipino brands to grow their businesses internationally as well as for global brands to expand their operations to the Philippines. He also considers this an event to place the Philippines in the map of the global franchising community.

Sherill Quintana, the Association’s chairman, has the Expo to thank for the success of her own company Oryspa, which joined the show in 2011 and is now a prosperous enterprise not just in the Philippines but also overseas. She calls her personal experience with the Expo as a testament on how SMEs can grow and expand to greater heights.

This year’s Expo is one of the biggest event the PFA will ever organize as it will occupy both floors of the SMX Convention Center in Manila. Expo Committee Chair and Bo’s Coffee President and CEO Steve Benitez stated that 1,000+ international and local franchise brands in the food, retail and service sectors will be featured this year. He said there will also be special zones for Emerging Franchises, Highly Franchise-able Concepts, and Business Solutions Providers, among others.

In line with the PFA’s capacity-building efforts, the Expo will also have seminars for prospective franchisees and aspiring franchisors.

Philippine hosting of global franchise events

Coinciding with the Expo is the twin meetings of the Asia-Pacific Franchise Confederation (APFC) and the World Franchise Council (WFC) hosted by the Philippines at Conrad Manila on Oct. 25-27, 2023. This event promises to be an opportunity for the Philippines to show its economic progress as well as its famous hospitality to international visitors.

These events, along with the other activities on Franchise Asia week, will be attended by hundreds of delegates from 26 country franchise association members of the WFC.

For more details and information regarding Franchise Asia Philippines 2023 and the international hosting activities, you may contact the PFA Secretariat through the email addresses: pfa@pfa.org.ph, advocacy@pfa.org.ph, cfe@pfa.org.ph or projects@pfa.org.ph.

You may visit the website www.franchiseasiaph.com for more details on the events. You may also access the PFA website for more information on Franchise Asia Philippines and other activities in store for the franchising sector.

Franchise Asia Philippines 2023 is co-presented by BPI, Inlife Health Care and PLDT Enterprise, and powered by SM Supermalls and Vista Mall.

This event is made possible with the help of our beloved partners. Our platinum partners are Jollibee, Caltex, 7-Eleven, Seaoil, The Generics Pharmacy and Megaworld. Our gold partners are Potato Corner, LT&G Credit Line, Francorp, Qualiplus Int’l., K2 Pharmacy, Robinsons Malls, Gateway Mall 2, and Globaltronics. Our silver partners are Master Siomai, Shawarma Shack, Famous Belgian Waffles, Paluto Nga Po!, Kurimi Milk Tea, Julie’s Bakeshop, Bo’s Coffee, Living Water, Pure Nectar, BBK Group (Bibingkinitan), Max’s Group, Oryspa, Beanleaf Coffee & Tea and Shell. Our bronze partners are Bench, Fruitas, Farron Café, Grains Mart, KFC, Mister Donut, Tokyo Tokyo, McDonald’s, Shakey’s, Macao Imperial, Perfume Dessert, Unioil, Yale Smart Shop, Angkas, Blooming Ventures, Coolaire Consolidated Inc., Meralco & WalterMart

Our event partners are Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), Go Negosyo, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), PwC Philippines, Media Blitz, Action Coach, U-Franchise Sales & Management, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Chowking, Café Amazon, Generika, Minute Burger, Persian Avenue, Reyes Haircutters, Carl E. Balita Review Center, BCS Systems and Technologies, Inc., Jimac, Commerce Asia, Cabalen, Hungry Pita, Mesa, Wendy’s, Island Souvenirs, Crows Beverage Ventures, Inc., Ayala Malls, Market! Market!, Sports House, Pik-Nik, Barefoot, Arbor Mist, Smirnoff and TerioS.

Our media partners are Business Mirror, Philippine Graphic, BusinessWorld, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer Mobile, Inquirer.Net, The Philippine Star, Manila Bulletin, Asian Journal Balikbayan Magazine, SMNI News Channel, Entrepinoy Revolution and NET 25 Eagle Broadcasting Corp.

Our hotel partners are Microtel by Wyndham, Citadines, Hop Inn, Hotel 101, TRYP HOTEL.

Get your FREE ticket now! https://register.franchiseasia.com.ph/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.