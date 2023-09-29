I-Land Residences Sucat, the pioneering sustainability-oriented urban condominium community by independent boutique developer ISOC Land, has been deemed the Best Affordable Condo Development in Metro Manila at this year’s 11th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

The recognition is important as it affirms the growing sensibility among Filipino home seekers for real estate developments that prioritize well-being and environmental sensitivity through sustainable home design and practices.

Most importantly, ISOC Land has shown the way in terms of bringing utmost value to homebuyers by providing such benefits and advantages of sustainable living at an affordable price point.

“We are extremely proud of this citation as it affirms our commitment to bring sustainability as a way of life for more and more Filipinos, making their dream home of the future within reach,” states Michael Cosiquien, Group Chairman of ISOC Land parent company ISOC Holdings.

“As a developer, we pride ourselves with the fact that we are driven not much by profit but by ensuring the long-term welfare of our residents through a property that will endure for generations—a genuine sanctuary for the whole family,” he adds.

I-Land Residences Sucat was also given a Highly Commended award for Best Eco-Friendly Condo Development and Best Condo Architectural Design, further underscoring the project’s excellence in terms of functionality and design that supports a genuinely sustainable urban lifestyle.

“We share these awards with our project team members and partners who have made our vision of sustainable living within reach possible, and most especially, with our clients and buyers who have placed their trust in our vision,” says May Lopez, ISOC Land Vice President and Business Unit Head.

I-Land Residences Sucat, located South of Metro Manila in Parañaque City, is ISOC Land’s maiden development—its flagship residential project that exemplifies its mission to make sustainable living a reality for ordinary Filipinos.

With the global pivot today toward sustainability, I-Land Residences Sucat leads the local market as the only mid-income residential condominium registered with the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and currently vying for certification under LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).

As the most widely utilized and recognized green building system in the world, LEED is a sure symbol of sustainable design, construction and operations that ensure genuine positive impact on the lives of I-Land Residences Sucat’s residents.

I-Land Residences Sucat achieves sustainability through distinctive elements such as wide, open spaces and greenery that make up as much as 60 percent of the two-hectare, six-tower development, along with other features such as natural lighting and ventilation, energy- and water-saving fixtures, as well as an array of amenities for recreation and relaxation.

Launched in 2020, I-Land Residences has enjoyed enthusiastic response from local home buyers, indicating that the preferences and needs of Filipinos have evolved to prioritize health and wellness especially amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

At present, its first tower, Lime, has already been completed and is scheduled for turnover to its buyers this fourth quarter of 2023. Its second tower, Olive, is more than 50 percent completed, leading to the recent launch of units in its third tower, Sage.

For more information, visit www.iland.com.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.