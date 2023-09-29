Following the recent celebration of its 30th anniversary, Aboitiz InfraCapital’s West Cebu Estate has reached a significant milestone by earning the prestigious title of “Best Industrial Development in the Philippines” at the 11th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards. This recognition reaffirms the estate’s unwavering dedication to transforming Balamban, Cebu, from a fourth-class municipality into a thriving, first-class economic center.

Over the past three decades, West Cebu Estate has solidified its reputation as the “Shipbuilding Capital of the Philippines” and a premier investment hub, driving substantial growth not only in Balamban but also in neighboring areas like Toledo and Asturias. Today, it is actively expanding its successful track record to transform into an industrial-anchored mixed-use estate that accommodates a diverse range of businesses, extending beyond the shipbuilding industry.

Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, President of Cebu Industrial Park Developers, Inc. and Head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We extend our sincere thanks to PropertyGuru for recognizing our endeavors in promoting economic, social, and environmental progress not only in Balamban, but also in the Philippines. This milestone would not have been possible without the support of our community and the local and provincial governments in Balamban and Cebu. As leaders in industrial real estate, we have worked relentlessly to foster innovation, advance industries, and create new employment opportunities, all in the pursuit of our nation’s growth and the well-being of our fellow Filipinos.”

At the core of West Cebu Estate’s success lies its comprehensive infrastructure, world-class facilities, and a workforce of 14,000 highly skilled Filipinos, ensuring a conducive business environment. From 1995 until 2022, it has attracted PHP 32.46 billion in investments from its 12 locators.

To further enhance its growth trajectory, two transformative developments are under way within this 540-hectare mixed-use Economic Estate: an industrial expansion and an upcoming central business district.

West Cebu Estate is embarking on a 39-hectare industrial expansion, projected to create an additional 14,000 jobs, effectively doubling the existing workforce. Scheduled for completion by 2024, this development is poised to transform West Cebu Estate from primarily a shipbuilding hub into a dynamic mixed-use development catering to various sectors, including automotive, manufacturing, and logistics.

Building upon West Cebu Estate’s legacy of excellence, a 3.3-hectare central business district is in the pipeline, set to be launched by 2025. The CBD will host commercial lots for sale, as well as a diverse array of food outlets, retail shops, basic services, a supermarket, and a transportation hub, all designed to enhance the quality of life for surrounding communities.

West Cebu Estate has rightfully earned its reputation as the leading industrial development in the Philippines. This achievement is a result of a meticulously crafted master plan that harmoniously integrates two core principles: driving economic progress and safeguarding the environment. In line with its commitment to sustainability, West Cebu Estate is currently in the process of pursuing Philippine Green Building Council’s BERDE-District Registration to ensure that its development and operation align with both local and global sustainability standards.

“Our success story underscores the immense potential that exists within our nation, and we’re excited to continue championing this cause, driving progress, and nurturing the talents of our local workforce. We are determined not only to push the boundaries of innovation as we redefine industrial estates in the Philippines but also to drive progress in the countryside, uplifting the communities where we operate,” stated Cyel Auza, Vice-President for Cebu Operations of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.

Looking ahead, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates is poised to further expand its footprint while driving economic growth, business productivity, and job creation, showcasing Cebu as a leading destination for industrial development and investment.

