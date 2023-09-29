A few decades ago, the most advanced cities of the world were imagined to be those of steel-and-granite skyscrapers, towers of glass and cement, neon-lit highways, and asphalt roads. The concept of sustainability, or even simple greenery in the architectural landscape, is rarely registered as “progress.”

Now, in a world that has dealt with the impact of COVID-19 and is grappling with climate change, sustainable buildings are not only gaining traction but are becoming the norm. They represent a paradigm shift in urban planning and design.

These innovative structures integrate environmentally friendly practices, renewable energy sources, and advanced technologies to create a harmonious balance between human needs and the natural world. With their potential to redefine urban landscapes, these buildings are set to shape the cities of the future.

As our world grapples with the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation, the concept of sustainability has become more crucial than ever. In this pursuit, property developers have an obligation to focus on sustainable buildings that aim to minimize their ecological footprint while maximizing efficiency and occupant conveniences.

SM Prime Holdings, Inc., one of the largest integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, aims to do just that as it expanded its premium office portfolio with the launch of FourE-com Center in the SM Mall of Asia Complex.

“Situated in the less-congested Bay Area, FourE-com Center is the latest addition to SM Prime’s portfolio of high-quality, world-class office spaces, catering to both the growing corporate and BPO market in the Philippines. Today, it stands as the latest architectural landmark and an integral component of SM Prime’s E-com Office Block in the larger Mall of Asia mixed-use master plan, providing generous and flexible office solutions within a sustainable environment that rivals other international business hubs,” Alexis Ortiga, Vice-President for Commercial Properties Group at SM Prime, said in an interview.

Arquitectonica Director David Zaballero expounds, “The architecture of the towers creates a striking image which allows companies to project their corporate identity. FourE-com Center’s sculpted forms also create different floor-plate sizes, which allow BPO tenants a wider choice of continuous leasable areas. Finally, the different chamfers also allow for varied views, avoiding some direct views into other offices, while creating view corridors to the waterfront and bay.”

“Arquitectonica were the designers for all of the Mall of Asia E-com Centers,” he added. “Part of SM Prime’s brief was to ensure that each E-com Center, while relating to each other, still has its own strong identity. Thus, the previous E-com Centers involved monumental arches, moving slabs, and curving, counter-posed tower forms.”

“For FourE-com Center, which was a much larger site, Arquitectonica created three crystalline tower forms that rise out of the ground in dynamic angles, emphasized by the all-glass façade and the feature fins/lights that zip across its surface. At the same time, the podium deck is connected to the ground plane via broad landscaped terraces, while grand monumental stairs entice pedestrians to explore the buildings’ multiple levels. The idea was to create a dynamic composition with its own strong identity, while still meeting the needs of the market and the client.”

The new FourE-com Center presents approximately 100,000 square meters (sq.m.) of leasable area across three towers with 15 floors each and is the latest Pre-LEED Gold-certified office building in the SM Mall of Asia Complex.

“FourE-com Center’s LEED Gold Pre-certification presents the market with a highly sustainable office solution that adheres to both local and international companies’ growing ESG requirements. And as has become an integral feature of the E-Com Series, FourE-com Center has a fifth level sky garden open-air amenity for employees and guests to rejuvenate and enjoy the great outdoors within a secured setting, while the office floors offer air-condition provided flexible open-lay out spaces that range from 90 sq.m. to 3,200 sq.m.,” Mr. Ortiga added.

FourE-com Center will be connected to the meticulously-planned Mall of Asia Complex via a series of elevated pedestrian bridges to other essential destinations within the Complex, enabling tenant-partners and their employees to enjoy the benefits of walking to and from other E-Com offices, transport terminals, world-class hotels, and of course, the Mall of Asia.

FourE-com Center’s sustainable design features include a double-glazed glass curtain to allow natural light to permeate into office spaces, use of LED lighting, water-saving fixtures and aerators, pressure-operated escalators, and recycled water for irrigation. Other building elements also include bike racks, shower rooms, and inter-connected elevated walkways to encourage a reduction in carbon footprint.

“We continue to build green buildings with world-class amenities and sustainable features that provide an inspiring work environment for our tenant-partners and stakeholders,” Mr. Ortiga said.

Mr. Ortiga noted that SM Prime is aiming to expand its office portfolio on the back of a growing momentum and optimism in the real estate industry. Their plans, he said, were “supported by return-to-office policies; take-up of office spaces driven by e-commerce, BPOs (business process outsourcing) and data centers; and demand for innovative and sustainable office solutions that necessitate growth in the real estate sector.”

SM Offices’ other LEED-certified buildings include ThreeE-com Center in the Mall of Asia Complex, Mega Tower in the Ortigas CBD, Aura Tower in Bonifacio Global City, and North Towers in Quezon City.

FourE-com Center’s East and West towers began operations in July 2019 and are currently occupied by some of the most recognizable and illustrious names in the fintech and e-commerce industry.

Completed earlier this year, FourE-com Center South Tower is now ready to accept tenants that may need either multiple contiguous floors or bespoke spaces for their daily operations.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.