Gudetama lovers, listen up! Partnering with Sanrio, SM Southmall is throwing an eggstraordinary bash you won’t want to miss this Sept. 1-30. Swing by the Food Street Concourse for a Gudetama-packed party that’s pure excitement!

Eggs-quisite Setup: A first in the Philippines, step into an egg-citing large-scale Gudetama-themed setup that’s bound to whisk you away! Explore a playful ball pit, discover Insta-worthy spots for the perfect selfie, and let the little ones loose in a specially designed kids’ corner.

Gudetama Goodies: If you’re a fan of all things Gudetama, you’re in for a treat! The event will feature an eggs-tensive range of Gudetama merchandise available for purchase at The SM Store. From adorable plushies to quirky accessories, there’s something for every egg-thusiast.

Meet the Laziest Egg: Mark your calendars for a meet-and-greet with the one and only Gudetama Tamago Mascot! Catch this lovably lazy character live on Sept. 1, 15, and 16, 2023, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Get ready for some egg-ceptional fun and eggs-tra special moments.

Join the Eggventure: Go gather your explorers and #SeeYouDownSouth at The South Eggventures with Gudetama in SM Southmall this September. Whether you’re a dedicated fan or just looking for a dose of egg-ceptional fun, this event is cracking good fun for everyone!