It is now easier than ever for Filipino mobile users to experience 5G connectivity to cover all online activities with the latest vivo V and Y series on Smart Signature Plans, powered by the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile Network as recognized by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence*.

The vivo V27 5G and the vivo Y36 5G are now available on Smart Signature Plans with exclusive vivo device color options. Subscribers can choose between the Smart Signature Plans+ that comes with Unlimited 5G for 12 months for Plans 999 and up, Unli All-Net Calls and Texts, big data allocation, rewards and privileges, and free access to entertainment content, or Smart Signature Device Plans.

vivo V27 5G for the expert in photography

Make the most of vivo V27 5G, which is perfect for detailed portrait shots through the Aura Portrait Master feature and your very own pocket studio device, what with its 50MP vlogging camera and an Aura Portrait Algorithm system to boot.

The Aura Portrait Algorithm system is a lowlight expert trio hinged on the following features: the Aura Light, Sony IMX766V Sensor, and Portrait mode. Together, these features produce nighttime photographs that are crystal clear and full of life.

Apart from the cameras, the sleek and elegant vivo V27 5G has unmatched performance with the MediaTek Dimesity 7200 processor, 12GB RAM, up to 8GB extended RAM, and 256GB storage. With the immersive display, 4600mAh battery, and 66W FlashCharge, the fun experience will never stop.

Built to last, vivo V27 5G set the quality standard and underwent tests to its limit to ensure strength and durability.

Get this premium phone in photochromic Emerald Green colorway exclusively with your Smart Signature Device Plan 1,499 with a one-time cash out of P3,400 and P200 monthly amortization for 24 months. Enjoy 10GB open access data, unli all-net calls and text, and 100 minutes calls to PLDT.

Want more data? You can also get this with a Smart Signature Plans+ 999 by just adding +1,900/mo for 12 mos. via 0% credit card installment available in our Smart Stores. This plan comes with 20GB of data, unli 5G for 12 mos. in select areas nationwide, unli all-net texts and calls including landline, plus Netflix on Us.

vivo Y36 5G for the high-performing, fun user

The latest addition to the brand’s Y Series of fun, the vivo Y36 5G showcases a larger, brighter 6.64-inch FHD+ notch display, best-in-class features, and exceptional performance.

Subscribers on a budget are also treated to the stylish smartphone experience with impressive display of the Y36 5G. Considered as the “beating heart” of the all-new vivo Y36 5G is the latest 5G chipset from MediaTek, the Dimensity 6020 — an octa-core, 64-bit processor built on the energy-efficient 7nm process.

vivo Y36 5G also features Memory Booster with the support of three core sub-features: Extended RAM 3.0, RAM Saver, and Interface Preserver. This means a faster, lag-free experience and the capability to run over 25 apps without losing momentum. Downloading or saving apps, videos, and files on the phone wouldn’t be a problem with 256GB storage.

The phone also packs a 5000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge while IP54 water and dust resistance ensure that vivo Y36 5G keeps working under pressure.

vivo Y36 5G is available in Crystal Green and Mystic Black, two new color designs that will attract attention at first sight.

Get this youthful, “fun”-tastic phone at Smart Signature Device Plan 999 with a one-time cash out of P1,400 and P100 monthly amortization for 24 months. Enjoy 5GB open access data, unli all-net calls and text, and 50 minutes calls to PLDT. You may also get this with a Smart Signature Plans+ 999 by just adding + 960/mo for 12 mos. via 0% credit card installment available in our Smart Stores. This plan comes with 20GB of data, unli 5G for 12 mos. in select areas nationwide, unli all-net texts and calls including landline, plus Netflix on Us.

Customers can sign up for Signature Plans in Smart Stores nationwide or via Smart Online Store:

vivo V27 5G – www.store2.smart.com.ph/smart/customize/category/10001654/device/1602055720

– www.store2.smart.com.ph/smart/customize/category/10001654/device/1602055720 vivo Y36 5G – www.store2.smart.com.ph/smart/customize/category/10001654/device/1602114542

(*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for speed and coverage Q1-Q2 2023. Ookla trademarks are used under license and reprinted with permission.)

