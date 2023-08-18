In today’s business landscape, maintaining high ethical standards and ensuring transparency in operations is critical for sustainable success. In line with this philosophy, many organizations are actively seeking accreditation to demonstrate their commitment to ethical behavior and anti-bribery practices. Quantity Solutions is determined to be the first quantity surveying firm in the Philippines to acquire ISO 37001:2016 certification, demonstrating its unwavering dedication to integrity, accountability, and compliance.

In a strategic move to solidify its commitment to upholding ethical standards and combatting corruption, QSI has partnered with SGS Philippines, a distinguished leader in certification and auditing services. This partnership has been forged with the primary objective of successfully obtaining the ISO 37001:2016 Certification, a globally recognized standard for anti-bribery management systems. By partnering with SGS Philippines, a company renowned for its expertise in evaluating and verifying adherence to international standards, QSI is set to embark on a journey toward ensuring absolute integrity, transparency, and compliance in all aspects of its operations.

By pursuing ISO 37001:2016 certification, Quantity Solutions Inc. aims to identify and assess potential bribery risks that may exist in its operations. Quantity Solutions Inc. recognizes that understanding these risks is crucial to developing preventive measures. Through meticulous due diligence, the company will thoroughly evaluate its relationships with suppliers, clients, and other stakeholders, ensuring that all interactions are conducted with the highest level of integrity. This proactive approach will strengthen the company’s ability to detect and promptly address bribery.

The acquisition of ISO 37001:2016 certification serves as a testament to Quantity Solutions Inc’s commitment to ethical behavior and anti-bribery practices. By obtaining this globally recognized standard, the company aims to build trust among its stakeholders, including clients, partners, employees, and investors. The certification serves as a differentiator in a competitive industry by providing external validation of the company’s commitment to conducting business with the utmost integrity.

Learn more about Quantity Solutions, Inc. at www.quantitysolution.com.

