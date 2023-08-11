In response to the call by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos for bolstered safety measures, Meralco has forged a strategic alliance with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Pasig Local Government Unit (LGU).

This partnership has led to a joint inspection of utility poles and a meticulous line cleaning operation in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City. Furthermore, Meralco, alongside BFP-NCR, is poised to spearhead a coordination meeting involving key telecommunications stakeholders, aimed at deliberating and proposing concrete strategies to avert incidents of dangling wires.

This multifaceted collaboration underscores Meralco’s unwavering commitment to enhancing public safety in collaboration with essential stakeholders, aligning with the DILG’s clarion call for proactive measures in safeguarding communities.

