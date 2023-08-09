Latest reports revealed that the upcoming vivo X100 would be equipped with a groundbreaking periscopic telephoto lens, with its Pro version expected to surpass the 90 Pro+ performance in dark scenes due to its upgraded chip.

The highly anticipated vivo X100 is rumored to have Zeiss HD lens with 12MP periscope telephoto. Its Pro+ version is expected to have an unmatched 200MP telephoto lens with 10x zoom.

Aside from the telephoto lens, the phone’s rear cameras consist of a 50MP Sony IMX989 main camera and 32MP ultra-clear wide-angle lens. The camera system is also expected to be supported by dual optical image stabilization.

With the said features and cutting-edge image algorithms, expect high-quality and stunning portraits from the upcoming vivo X100.

Users will be able to produce stunning, detailed, and precise photos even from a distance or in low-light environments.

Powerful chipsets

Chinese tipsters said that the vivo X100 and its Pro version will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 with four Cortex-X4 mega-cores and four Cortex-A720 macro cores. The chipset’s performance is benchmarked from the A17 Bionic.

The Cortex-X4 mega-core has an average of 15% higher performance than the previous X3. In addition, the chipset is believed to be manufactured using TSMC’s N4P process, which reduces power consumption by 40%.

Meanwhile, the vivo X100 Pro+ is anticipated to come with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

