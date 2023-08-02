MGen Renewable Energy, Inc. (MGreen)—the renewable energy arm of Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGen)—recently launched the Basura-Palit-Gamit-Eskwela program to its host communities to instill environmental awareness among Filipino students.

Anchored on One Meralco’s Race to Zero Waste program, MGreen introduced the said program through its subsidiaries BulacanSol, a 55MWac solar power plant in San Miguel, Bulacan, and PH Renewables, Inc. (PHRI), a 75Mwac solar power plant in Baras, Rizal.

Basura-Palit-Gamit-Eskwela program aims to promote environmental awareness, preservation, and sustainability. Through this program, students from BulacanSol and PHRI host communities have the chance to obtain various school supplies in exchange for recyclable materials such as newspapers, cardboard, plastic bottles and caps, papers, cans, and plastic food wrappers. It also supports the implementation of Republic Act 9003 otherwise known as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act to prevent pollution.

In its initial run, a total of 175 kilos of recyclable materials were collected from more than 400 students from San Juan Elementary School in San Miguel, Bulacan and Pinugay Eementary School in Baras, Rizal. In exchange, they received various school supplies including pencils, crayons, notebooks, among others.

The collection and recycling of waste were done in partnership with GreenAntz Builders, Inc., an environmental solution company that provides eco-friendly practices and green technology solutions.