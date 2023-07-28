PLDT mobile services unit Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) continues its efforts to assist subscribers nationwide with registering and reactivating their SIM within the five-day grace period from the SIM Registration deadline last July 25.

Following the SIM Registration Law, Smart deactivated all outgoing calls and messages of unregistered SIMs on its network last July 26. Affected users are given a five-day grace period to apply for reactivation until July 30. All unregistered SIMs by July 31 will be deactivated permanently.

Smart, along with its value brand TNT, has reached out to all affected subscribers via text advisories, providing a link to the SIM Registration portal at smart.com.ph/simreg. Smart and TNT also continue to deploy assisted SIM Registration booths at Smart Stores nationwide and strategic areas across the country to help subscribers to register and reactivate their SIM. Smart and TNT have also extended their customer assistance via their official Facebook Messenger account and the hotline (02) 8888-1111.

Moreover, they have boosted their public service reminders across multimedia platforms under their ‘Mag-SIM Reg para hindi SIM Dead’ campaign, informing subscribers about the hassles of failing to register their SIM.

Since the launch of the SIM Registration drive last Dec. 26, 2022, Smart has been working closely with national agencies including the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), local government units, and private organizations to encourage and assist mobile users across the country to register their SIM.

By registering their SIM, Smart and TNT subscribers may continue enjoying data, call, and text services powered by the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile Network as recognized by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.