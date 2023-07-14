Long known for its captivating coastlines that attract leisure seekers, Batangas is now at the forefront of sustainable resort living, with Landco Resort Estates — 15-hectare CaSoBe (Calatagan South Beach) and 23-hectare Club Laiya, San Juan, Batangas.

Building upon its strength of pioneering premium landscapes for more than 30 years and inspired by the success of its flagship development of Punta Fuego, Landco Pacific Corp. aims to develop these Resort Estates as master-planned green residential and commercial communities primed for the tourism market.

“Sustainability is embedded in our corporate DNA. We do it not because we have to, but simply because it’s the right thing to do,” affirmed Erickson Y. Manzano, President and CEO of both Landco and Millennial Resorts Corp. (MRC).

Landco implements environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives to create a positive impact for its stakeholders. Championing eco-friendly initiatives that will enable homeowners and investors to enjoy their dream beach homes now and leave their properties as a legacy to the next generations; the welfare of communities in the vicinity of its developments; and resource efficiency are at the heart of Landco’s operations in the Resort Estates.

As a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Corp. (MPIC), helmed by its Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, Landco aligns its sustainability strategy to MPIC’s commitment to achieving the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable; and strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development.

About a two to three-hour drive from Metro Manila, a relaxed and sustainable lifestyle with the backdrop of an expansive white sand beach matched by arresting sea views awaits tourists, investors and homeowners at the Resort Estates CaSoBe and Club Laiya.

These developments are LEED-registered (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and endeavor to achieve LEED certification, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable building and design. LEED, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is a globally recognized green building rating system that puts a spotlight on Landco’s dedication to energy efficiency, environmental responsibility, and sustainable design. The double-piping system for water recycling is a key feature and a first in the Resort Estates, and The Spinnaker, the beachfront condominium development in Club Laiya. Permeable and scenic tree-lined walkways and bike lanes in these Resort Estates also help reduce carbon footprint.

Millennial Resorts, the hospitality arm of Landco, achieved the first EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification of a resort in the country, for the unconventional accommodations of Crusoe Cabins at CaSoBe. The EDGE Certification was awarded by the Philippine Green Building Initiative, Inc. (PGBI) which recognized Crusoe Cabins for its eco-efficient design: a reduction of 34% in energy, 57% in water, and 65% in embodied energy in materials compared to local base case

As part of Landco’s holistic approach to sustainability in the Resort Estates, approximately 70% of Millennial Resorts employees are locals, and initiatives such as mangrove sapling planting, release of turtle hatchlings and support to fisherfolks are implemented.

For its premium development of the Resort Estates and commitment to sustainability, Landco received international accolades among the most recent ones: Most Sustainable Developer and Best Real Estate Developer in the 2023 International Investment Awards; Best Leisure Real Estate (Resort Estate) Developer of The Year in the 2023 Global Economic Awards and 2023 Real Estate Asia Award; and Best Luxury Leisure Projects Developer in the 2023 Global Business Outlook Awards.

For more information about Landco Resort Estates, visit https://www.landco.ph/ or FB page: https://www.facebook.com/LandcoPacificCorporation.

