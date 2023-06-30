GCash Stories launches ‘Turing’ for Pride Month, empowering the LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs to #WerkWithPride by offfering finance for all

GCash Stories returns with a powerful new release featuring Turing Quinto, as the face of GCash’s “Werk With Pride” advocacy for Pride Month. Directed by Antoinette Jadaone, the film celebrates pride by putting a spotlight on GCash’s commitment to inclusivity and financial empowerment while telling the story of strength and persistence of Filipino drag performer, Turing.

Turing gained fame as a contestant on the debut season of Drag Race Philippines. The short film delves into Turing’s aspirations and determination to succeed in life while showing the challenges faced by breadwinners striving to make ends meet.

Just like anyone else chasing a brighter future, Turing works with pride, thanks to GCash. She reassures her mother, “Ako nang bahala sa pag tambling, Ma,” despite the struggles their family faces.

Overcoming tears, she performs in her living room, cheered on by her family and supported by GCash, enabling her to receive tips from fans all around the country.

“Sobrang proud ako sa film na ‘to, kasi it really showed how GCash was there during some of my most challenging times,” shares Turing. “Especially nung lockdown kasi virtual shows lang ang nagagawa naming drag performers kasi sarado lahat ng bars and clubs, ang laking tulong ng GCash para makatanggap kami ng tips in real time, and I got to continue doing what I love the most.”

The premiere of Turing’s GStories film took place at the GTalks: Werk With Pride event on June 22. GCash created GTalks as a space for meaningful discussions on topics that impact the everyday lives of Filipinos, such as providing access to financial services, diversity and inclusion, and climate action.

Sharing their own success stories with GCash, the Werk With Pride event also featured a panel discussion with LGBTQIA+ business owners and entrepreneurs Gabby Cantero, Butterboy founders Hilder Demeterio and Jayson So, and Chippy Day Abando & Nariese Giangan of Food for the Gays.

GCash: Enabling Dreams and Aspirations for All

Regardless of who you are or what you aspire to, GCash supports your dreams by providing accessible financial services – even beyond Pride Month. GCash remains an essential tool for Filipinos as they work to achieve financial independence.

GCash offers GLoan, instant cash loans for kickstarting your goals, and GInsure, a range of insurance products safeguarding the future of LGBTQIA+ individuals and their loved ones. Business owners can also enjoy seamless payment experiences with Scan-To-Pay, enabling easy QR code payments online and offline.

“We understand the needs of our customers and will continuously innovate to provide accessible financial services for Filipinos, regardless of gender, background, or preference,” says Neil Trinidad, Chief Marketing Officer of GCash. “Like Turing, there are many stories of hope that inspire us to continue to help uplift the lives of Filipinos.”

With GCash, you, too, can #WerkWithPride, just like Turing does with every performance, knowing she’s supported by a platform that leads Filipinos to a better tomorrow.

Watch Turing’s inspiring story in the full “Turing” short film on YouTube. Share your own story of hope and progress using the hashtags #GCashStories and #MyGCashStory, and tag @gcashofficial.

