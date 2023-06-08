Massive construction activities that are ongoing and upcoming across Eastern, Central, and Western Visayas are further driving demand in the region’s construction industry this year. Thus, the much-awaited PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas 2023 is coming earlier after its successful staging in July 2022.

The biggest construction trade show in the country is mounting its Visayas leg from June 22 to 24, 2023 at the Waterfront Cebu Hotel & Casino Lahug. Just like in the previous year, the upcoming PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas edition will be hybrid — with the online edition facilitated through the VX Events platform.

“We facilitated a unique and comprehensive experience to our valued participants during our on-ground and online trade show in the previous year,” said Engr. Junn Elepaño, president of the Philippine Constructors Association, Inc. (PCA), organizer of the PHILCONSTRUCT series.

“This year, the expectations remain encouraging. Thousands of guests are expected onsite, while the online component could reach out to many more individuals not just from across the region but also from other parts of the country,” he added.

PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas 2023 will bring together thousands of prominent industry leaders and hundreds of suppliers offering products and services. The three-day construction trade show will showcase various indoor and outdoor displays from participating brands, ranging from small to the biggest suppliers and manufacturers from the region and across the country.

Visitors can expect to see the latest innovations and technologies in the construction industry, including heavy equipment, building materials, and sustainable solutions. Whether you are a contractor, architect, engineer, or supplier, this trade show is a must-attend for anyone involved in the construction industry.

Entrance and virtual access to the PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas 2022 Hybrid Edition is free. The three-day trade show will be from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Register for free at event.philconstructevents.com. For inquiries and concerns, send an email to info@philconstructevents.com or call +63 917-706-8167.

Not to be set aside are the variety of construction seminars that are designed to keep attendees updated about the latest trends and developments in the industry within and beyond the region. “This is going to be one of the biggest Philconstruct events of the year — the venue is completely sold out and we are bringing in a lot of new exhibitors and featuring new to market technologies, products and services,” said Engr. Ruben Cueto, Philconstruct 2023 series chairman.

ACI Philippines will hold ‘Structural Audit of Concrete Structure & Repair and Restoration of Concrete Structures’ seminar, while the Philippine Green Building Initiative (PGBI) will facilitate ‘Sustainable Construction.’ Other interesting seminars to be held include ‘Working at Heights’ and ‘Equipment Management Seminar (EMS)’ by the Association of Carriers and Equipment Lessors, Inc. (ACEL), and ‘Forging a Legacy in the Construction Family Business’ and ‘AMO Pakyaw’ by the Cebu Contractors Association (CCA).

PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas will also facilitate awards for exhibitors to recognize their efforts in going above and beyond in creating innovative solutions that meet the needs of the construction industry. By highlighting these achievements, PHILCONSTRUCT hopes to inspire others to push the boundaries of what is possible and to continue driving progress in the industry. The categories include Best New Product or Service Feature, Best New Technology, Best New Digital Technology, Best New to Market Product or Service, and Best New Brand Introduction.

“There will be no other event quite like this. PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas 2023 covers all aspects of the building and construction industry. We are proud to invite everyone to enjoy this 3-day event focusing on shared learnings and experiences from the best. This is by far one of the most exciting events we have organized in the last decade. See you at the show,” added Engr. Cueto.

Overall, PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas promises to be an exciting event that celebrates innovation, creativity, and progress in the construction industry.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.