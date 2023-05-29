The United Print Media Group (UPMG) successfully staged the first UPMG Cup Night Golf tournament at the Intramuros Golf Club recently with a merry mix of corporate executives, media personalities, VIPs and special guests taking part in an 18-hole fun event.

Seventy players teed off in the gathering dusk and a few minutes later, the challenge of playing — and winning under the lights — began. In a unique setup never before done at the country’s only fully-lighted golf course, participants negotiated the fairways and greens snaking around the historic walls of Intramuros with DJs playing dance music on several holes, and food and drinks served all over.

“It was a golf party more than anything else and all the guests had so much fun being part of this inaugural UPMG Cup. We wish to thank those who supported the event by way of sponsorships and participation,” said UPMG President Barbie Atienza.

San Miguel Corp. and the Ad Standardization Council were the presenting sponsors of the tourney, the proceeds of which will be used to help fund the many advocacies of UPMG.

Toyota Motor Philippines, United Asia Automotive Group, Inc./Chery, Shang Properties, Bingo Plus, Shang Properties and Fuji Films were minor sponsors while Kool-Shotz, X-1R, Pag-IBIG, Meralco, Japan Tobacco, Inc., Megaworld, Smart Communications, Converge, Veterans Bank and Out-of-Home Advertising Association of the Philippines served as hole sponsors.

Prize donors were G&W Club Shares, Globe, Mimosa Plus Golf and Quest Plus Hotel, Golf X, Pin High Golf, The Manila Hotel, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Belmont, Rizal Park Hotel, Holiday Inn, Belmont Hotel, Luisita Golf and Country Club, Caliraya Springs Golf Club, South Forbes Golf Club, and Forest Hills Golf and Country Club. Angel’s Burger and Goto Box were food donors while Club Marinduque/Staffmasters and Destileria Limtuaco were bar sponsors.

Tournament winners were led by Gary Sales and Tin Popp as low gross and low net winners with a 61 and 62, respectively. Class A was won by Secretary Hermogenes Esperon, Jr. after edging Daryl Abueva in the countback after both finished with net 63s, Felix Cortez beat Hyundai executive Hong Chik Shin by two strokes with his 64 while Class C was also settled via a tiebreak with Anthony del Rosario winning over Don Pajarillo. Marienelle Sales scored a 62 to win the ladies division with Jane Llanes placing second three strokes behind.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.