Asia’s premier gambling awards celebrates the region’s industry in a glittering night of accolades.

Almost 300 members of Asia’s gambling industry convened at the Manila Marriott Ballroom to mark the return of the Asia Gaming Awards — and the return of the gambling industry in Asia. The event followed the end of the ASEAN Gaming Summit’s first day, also at the Manila Marriott.

Among the awards bestowed over the night were the highly coveted Best Operator and Best Integrated Resort, while four individual industry leaders were honored for their achievements. The honorees were Pinnacle CCO Jane Guan, Newport World Resorts COO Hakan Dagtas, Hann Philippines Chairman Daesik Han and Yeo Yong Meng, SVP Operations at Genting Malaysia.

After receiving his award, Mr. Yeo described the honor as being not just for him, but for his “entire team, everyone working for Genting and all the people that have mentored and supported [Yeo] in his career so far.”

Mr. Yeo’s emphasis was that this was a group award, even though it is presented to an individual; Mr. Yeo’s fellow Outstanding Leaders winners — Hakan Dagtas and Daesik Han — echoed the sentiment when interviewed.

Mr. Dagtas added, “Events such as the Asia Gaming Awards and the ASEAN Summit are even more relevant now that Asia is recovering after COVID, and it has been a real pleasure seeing the industry come back together finally.”

The conference and awards are hosted by Asia Gaming Brief, with the group’s Managing Director Luis Pereira commenting, “We are delighted with the turnout at the conference and the attendance at the awards. It’s been a rollercoaster for few years worldwide, not just in Asia, and it’s been a great year for events so far. We are proud of our event, and personally I am proud of my team for their efforts in putting this together.”

“It’s a great effort by the team to make the Asia Gaming Awards happen again,” noted Asia Gaming Brief General Manager Vicky Chan. “We may have gathered here tonight to celebrate the achievements of a few, but it is the collective effort and dedication of all the participants that truly makes this event a success. Congratulations to the winners, and thank you to all who have contributed to making this a memorable evening,” stated Ms. Chan.

Organizing Committee Lead Jon Bruford added, “We wanted to give the industry things to celebrate: companies, products and people to cheer about as examples of excellence. I think everyone that attended will agree that we absolutely achieved that.”

The full list of winners at the 2023 Asia Gaming Awards:

Best Newcomer — Naga Games

Best Sustainability Program — Wynn Resorts

Best Responsible Gaming Program — Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Best Slot Product (land-based) — Aristocrat

Best Online Slot Game Solution — Playtech

Best Table Game Solution — Angel Playing Cards

Best Live Dealer Solution — Asia Gaming

Best Electronic Table Gaming Solution — Interblock

Best One-Stop Platform Solution — BetConstruct

Best eSports Solution — gg

Best Cash Handling Product — Everi

Best Fantasy/Virtuals Solution — Kiron Interactive

Best Affiliate Marketing Solution — Affilka/SoftSwiss

Best Online Sports Betting Solution — BetConstruct

Best Integrated Resort — Marina Bay Sands

Outstanding contribution in CSR — Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Best Gaming Operator — Galaxy Entertainment Group

The outstanding leaders honored were:

Jane Guan , CCO — Pinnacle

, CCO — Pinnacle Hakan Dagtas , COO — Newport World Resorts

, COO — Newport World Resorts Yeo Yong Meng , SVP Casino Operations — Genting Malaysia

, SVP Casino Operations — Genting Malaysia Daesik Han, Chairman — Hann Resorts

