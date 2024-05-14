TECHNOLOGY firm InfiniVAN is aiming to digitalize Supreme Court (SC) data through its new digital document management system (DBS) that can read handwritten text and is powered by cloud services of CloudSigma.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the 2nd Philippine CTO Summit recently, InfiniVAN Senior Vice-President for Special Projects Koji Ishizaka said he is submitting a proposal to the Senate and the Supreme Court. “The Chief Justice is seeking digitalization,” he said.

Mr. Ishizaka cited that piled-up cases are mostly handwritten which their solution can recognize. “Not 100% [recognition], but if the human can recognize the handwritten document, the system can also read it,” he said.

“We’re also using AI technology called Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Intelligent Character Recognition (ICR),” he added.

When asked who will vet the accuracy, Mr. Ishizaka said the person in charge has to check that it is correct or not “but using deep learning, the percentage of accuracy is rising.”

InfiniVAN also mentioned that it scanned letters from 100 people in Cagayan de Oro City Hall written in the Bisaya language addressed to the mayor, which the system can recognize.

The company was one of the presenters on the digitalization topic in the three-day session provided by the Supreme Court in Baguio City four weeks ago, he said. “Right now, we are going to conduct a proof-of-concept (POC) for the Supreme Court.”

Besides the High Court, InfiniVan is also proposing to several government agencies such as the Department of Public Works and Highways and local government units.

“Our proposal contains, getting all of the papers scanned, called back scanning. Also, every digital data will be centralized to the boss of the local on-premises server and storage, and the data center,” Mr. Ishizaka said.

InfiniVAN will provide a digital workflow that aims to reduce half of the time of signing documents.

“Once the mayor is able to check by smartphone or personal computers, just click and the sign or stamps, it’s going to be sealed and this kind of solution, right now, InfiniVAN is developing,” he said.

He added that his company is also conducting POC to show availability and capability to local government units such as Quezon City and Cebu City. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante