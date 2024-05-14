THE SOCIAL Security System (SSS) on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Taguig City local government units (LGUs) to ensure security coverage for its members and officials.

The SSS will facilitate the issuance of social security (SS) numbers for 3,800 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officers and members from the 38 barangays of Taguig City to initiate their SSS membership, SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando L. Macasaet said in a statement.

SK officials and members can begin paying their monthly contributions and receive social security coverage from SSS once they have received their SS numbers.

“By starting to save for retirement at a young age, these youth leaders are taking control of their financial future. The earlier they begin, the more time they have to grow their retirement fund,” Mr. Macasaet said.

The SSS will also sign a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to implement the KaSSSangga Collect Program, providing social security protection to 70 job order (JO) workers of the Science Education Institute, a service institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DoST), and 60 barangay workers of Barangay North Signal Village in Taguig City and Barangay Pinagkaisahan in Makati City.

It will also sign a deal with officials of Barangays South Signal Village, Upper Bicutan, and Napindan in Taguig, Barangay Pinagkaisahan in Makati, and Barangay Don Bosco in Parañaque to establish localized SSS e-centers in their barangay offices.

They will also set up SSS e-centers in TCGI Engineers and Medical Doctors, Inc.

The SSS E-Center sa Barangay is a partnership between SSS and the LGUs which sets up localized E-Centers in barangays which will be manned by barangay personnel trained to assist their kabarangay in using the My.SSS Portal, SSS Senior Vice President for National Capital Region (NCR) Maria Rita S. Aguja said.

The program helps barangay officials assist people in their respective communities in accessing SSS’ online services more conveniently without having to physically visit SSS offices.

Ms. Aguja added that the SSS will partner with the Makati Development Corporation (MDC) as the newest partner under the Contribution Subsidy Provider Program (CSPP), with MDC subsidizing SSS contributions of spouses of its 10 foremen for six months. — Aaron Michael C. Sy