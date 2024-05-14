PHILIPPINE GOVERNMENT workers will get their midyear bonus starting May 15, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The bonus is equivalent to a month of basic pay, Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a statement. She added that only employes who have worked for at least four months from July 1, 2023 to May 15 are eligible for the bonus.

Eligible workers must have at least a “satisfactory” performance rating in their latest appraisal period.

All civilian workers including regular, casual and contractual employees may receive the midyear bonus, the DBM said. Part-time and full-time workers with appointive or elective positions are also eligible.

The midyear bonus covers the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

Also covered are workers in constitutional commissions and offices, state universities and colleges, government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) covered by the compensation and position classification system, and local government units.

Military and uniformed personnel are also entitled to the midyear bonus, the DBM said.

They include members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Public Safety College, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Corrections, Philippine Coast Guard and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority.

Local councils will determine the midyear bonus for government workers in their respective villages, provinces, cities and municipalities.

“The appropriations for the grant of the midyear bonus were comprehensively released to the concerned agencies at the start of the fiscal year,” the DBM said.

Ms. Pangandaman asked agencies and offices to immediately release the bonuses to workers.

Meanwhile, a midterm report studying a wage increase for government workers is expected to be available by June, the Budget chief told a palace briefing.

The DBM earlier gave P40 million to the Governance Commission for GOCCs so it can hire a third party to study a possible pay hike for government workers. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz