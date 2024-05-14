THE LAND Transportation Office (LTO) said on Tuesday that it would soon launch a courier system for the delivery of license cards to drivers, as it seeks to cut backlogs it inherited from the previous administration.

LTO Chief Vigor D. Mendoza II, at a Palace briefing, said President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. had ordered the agency to fast track the release of all pending driver’s licenses and vehicle plates to achieve zero-backlog by June next year.

Mr. Mendoza said the agency has already secured 13.4 million plastic cards for licenses. “What has been delivered already is 9.7 million. The balance to be delivered is 3.6 million. Our current inventory is 5.2 million,” he said.

“We will launch a website where you can choose whatever courier you [want] that is accredited by the government,” he added

The LTO has been addressing an 11.4-million backlog for motorcycle plates that it had acquired from the previous administration, according to a press release from Malacañang.

It said the LTO had already produced one million motorcycle plates, “leaving around 10.3 million in backlog as of June 2022.”

Through LTO’s latest efforts, Mr. Mendoza said those who bought vehicles in 2022 to 2024 should already have their license plates by July 1.

Mr. Mendoza said the agency has expanded its production capacity by acquiring eight manual machines and two “robotic machines” that can produce 48,000 plates per day, or almost two times higher than the previous daily production of around 28,000 plates. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza